UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trust In Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Unaffected By Fact Putin Has Not Yet Received It-Kremlin

Sumaira FH 23 seconds ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 03:11 PM

Trust in Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Unaffected by Fact Putin Has Not Yet Received It-Kremlin

The fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 does not anyhow affect the confidence in the Russian vaccine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) The fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 does not anyhow affect the confidence in the Russian vaccine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"No way," Peskov told reporters, when asked relevant question.

Earlier in December, Putin said at his annual press conference that he would get vaccinated as soon as the vaccine was approved for his age group. This weekend, Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko announced that the Sputnik V vaccine was approved for people aged over 60.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin December

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz pictures with glass of steel storms i ..

2 minutes ago

Trade with African countries reaches $ 4.18 billio ..

20 minutes ago

Honduras to Receive Vaccine Against COVID-19 in Ap ..

13 seconds ago

Gunmen kill 5 in central Nigeria attacks

14 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

16 seconds ago

Pakistan expresses deep concern over deteriorating ..

18 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.