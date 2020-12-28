Trust in Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Unaffected by Fact Putin Has Not Yet Received It-Kremlin

The fact that Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 does not anyhow affect the confidence in the Russian vaccine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday

"No way," Peskov told reporters, when asked relevant question.

Earlier in December, Putin said at his annual press conference that he would get vaccinated as soon as the vaccine was approved for his age group. This weekend, Russian Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko announced that the Sputnik V vaccine was approved for people aged over 60.