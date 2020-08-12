UrduPoint.com
Trust In Trump Presidency Differs Between White, Black Americans By 47-13% Margin - Poll

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 09:09 PM

Trust in Trump Presidency Differs Between White, Black Americans by 47-13% Margin - Poll

Black and White Americans' confidence in US institutions diverges the most on the Trump presidency and on the police among 16 institutions - a list that includes the Supreme Court, religion, small business and others, a new Gallup poll showed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Black and White Americans' confidence in US institutions diverges the most on the Trump presidency and on the police among 16 institutions - a list that includes the Supreme Court, religion, small business and others, a new Gallup poll showed on Wednesday.

"The 34-point gap in confidence in the presidency between Black and White Americans is larger than it has been previously during the Trump administration. Before this year, 22 points on average separated White (40%) and Black (18%) Americans' confidence in the presidency since Trump took office in 2017," Gallup said in a press release.

US law enforcement was the only institution with a larger confidence gap. The poll found that overall, US citizens' confidence in police has reached a new low.

Only 56 percent of White adults and just 19 percent of Black adults say they have "a great deal" or "quite a lot" of confidence in the police - the largest gap found for any of the 16 major US institutions rated in Gallup's annual Confidence in Institutions poll.

Racial gaps in confidence were also observed this year in the military, small business, the Supreme Court and television news, not unlike divergences observed in Gallup polling going back 25 years, the release said.

More modest racial differences were registered in ratings of organized religion, organized labor and newspapers, with Black Americans typically more confident in all three, the release said.

