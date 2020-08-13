UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

Trust in US Health Agencies, State Governors Decreases During COVID-19 Epidemic - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Americans are increasingly losing trust in state governors and Federal health officials because of their mismanagement of the novel coronavirus pandemic, a new Monmouth University poll revealed on Thursday.

"Currently, 57 percent say their state's governor is doing a good job handling the outbreak and 35 percent say they are doing a bad job. In early June, governors' good job rating stood at 67 percent. This rating was consistently above 70 percent in polls taken prior to that," a release summarizing the poll results said.

Opinions of the performance of federal health agencies also declined, with 46 percent of poll respondents saying agencies are doing a good job and 43 percent saying they are doing a bad job, the release said.

The "good job" rating for federal health agencies consistently exceeded 60 percent during the early months of the pandemic., the release noted.

The category includes Department of Health and Human Services, the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and others, although the poll did not differentiate among multiple federal health agencies.

Meanwhile, public opinion of US President Donald Trump's handling of the pandemic remains negative, with 40 percent saying he is doing a good job and 57 percent saying he is doing a bad job - nearly identical to the 40-54 percent split in late June, according to the release.

