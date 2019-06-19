UrduPoint.com
Trutnev Discussed Russian Far East Projects With Indian Officials - New Delhi

Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Presidential Envoy to the Far East Yury Trutnev visited India this week where he met a number of Indian senior officials and discussed bilateral cooperation on jointly developing industry and tourism in the Russian Far East, Indian Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Wednesday

"The visit also provided opportunity to explore bilateral cooperation in the sectors of Diamond-processing, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Coal and mining, Agro-processing and Tourism which have been identified as the priority areas for development in the Russian Far East," Kumar said in a statement.

During the meeting Trutnev met Indian National Security Adviser Shri Ajit Doval, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar as well as Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan. The Russian deputy prime minister also held a meeting with Vice Chairman of the National Institution for Transforming India Rajiv Kumar.

"Deputy Prime Minister Mr. Trutnev also attended a round-table discussion involving representatives of leading Indian Universities to foster closer partnership between Indian and Russian Far Eastern Universities in the field of science and education," Kumar stressed.

Trutnev also visited the Indian port city of Mumbai where he met representatives of the Indian business community, including those interested in investing in Russia's Far East.

"The visit was undertaken to help both sides prepare grounds for the visit of Prime Minister to Vladivostok in early September to participate in the 5th edition of the Eastern Economic Forum as the Chief Guest of the event," Kumar noted.

He added that the parties had agreed to promote economic cooperation on developing Russia's Far East.

