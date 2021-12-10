Tsadkan Gebre-Tensae: The Tigray general who came in from the cold

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sidelined after a decade leading Ethiopia's army, General Tsadkan Gebre-Tensae did not expect to don his uniform after retirement. But when war erupted in Tigray, the renowned military strategist was back, ready to fight the army he had once commanded

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 )

For many observers, there is little doubt that Tsadkan, whose face -- round, bald, moustached -- is famous in Ethiopia, is the man responsible for the advances of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group since June.

Thirty years earlier in 1991, Tsadkan led the TPLF's march on Addis Ababa, part of a coalition that ousted the autocrat Mengistu Hailemariam.

He then served as the Ethiopian army's chief of staff for a decade, leading troops during the country's bloody border war against Eritrea (1998-2000).

But it is his decision to return to the battle front in his late sixties that may prove most momentous.

"This is a well-to-do (man), who could have lived in luxury anywhere he chooses," said Awet Weldemichael, a Horn of Africa security expert at Queen's University in Canada.

"The fact that he decided to face the gathering storm with his people is honourable."