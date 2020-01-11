Tsai sweeping Taiwan elections with half eligible votes counted: TV networks

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen was on the verge of securing a second term on Saturday night, according to unofficial television results, comfortably ahead with more than half of all eligible votes counted

Taipei, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :

A live tally by SET tv gave Tsai 57.7 percent of votes while CtiTV put her on 56.7 percent.

Both network's tallies were based on more than 10 million votes counted. Around 19 million people are registered to vote.