UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tsai Sweeping Taiwan Elections With Half Eligible Votes Counted: TV Networks

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 05:36 PM

Tsai sweeping Taiwan elections with half eligible votes counted: TV networks

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen was on the verge of securing a second term on Saturday night, according to unofficial television results, comfortably ahead with more than half of all eligible votes counted

Taipei, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen was on the verge of securing a second term on Saturday night, according to unofficial television results, comfortably ahead with more than half of all eligible votes counted.

A live tally by SET tv gave Tsai 57.7 percent of votes while CtiTV put her on 56.7 percent.

Both network's tallies were based on more than 10 million votes counted. Around 19 million people are registered to vote.

Related Topics

Vote TV All Million

Recent Stories

Ukraine demands punishment for Iran plane downing

1 minute ago

Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukraine p ..

1 minute ago

Gold price gains Rs800, traded at Rs90, 300 per to ..

6 minutes ago

PML-N Punjab leadership discusses party reorganisa ..

6 minutes ago

52 Benami properties detected in Multan

10 minutes ago

India blows up luxury high-rises over environmenta ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.