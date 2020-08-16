UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tsepkalo Confirms Plans To Move To Poland, Not Ruling Out Next Stop In Vilnius

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 12:40 PM

Tsepkalo Confirms Plans to Move to Poland, Not Ruling Out Next Stop in Vilnius

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Former contender for Belarusian presidency Valery Tsepkalo, who fled the country in July, confirmed to Sputnik that he intended to move to Warsaw with his family and did not rule out that afterward, he will move to Vilnius.

Earlier in the day, the campaign office of the politician told Sputnik that Tsepkalo's family had already arrived in Ukraine after fleeing Russia. They plan to move to Poland in the coming days.

"Thank God, we are currently together. [The wife and the children] have just arrived," Tsepkalo said.

On July 24, a source close to Tsepkalo reported the politician's urgent departure from Belarus to Moscow for fear of being detained. According to the source, Tsepkalo left with his children, as he received information about his possible detention after law enforcement agencies carried out a search in his campaign headquarters.

Earlier, the Belarusian Central Election Commission refused to register Tsepkalo as a presidential candidate, and the politician challenged the decision in the Supreme Court, which ruled in favor of the commission.

In 2014-2015, Tsepkalo ” the former administration head of the Belarus Hi-Tech Park ” and a Turkish businessman residing in Belarus, Sedat Igdeci, were involved in a trial over a dispute over the quality of the politician's private house built by the businessman's company, which resulted in a settlement agreement. Later, the businessman said that he had information about law violations and bribes during the construction of facilities for the Hi-Tech Park. The politician and his team have repeatedly denied Igdeci's claims.

In July 2020, Tsepkalo slammed as insinuations the businessman's accusations against him. Tsepkalo added that he was a victim and appealed to the prosecutor's office. The businessman, in turn, filed a lawsuit against Tsepkalo. As a result, the Belarusian Central Election Commission did not register the politician as a presidential candidate over information discrediting his honor and business reputation.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Business Ukraine Moscow Russia Election Commission Of Pakistan Company Wife Vilnius Warsaw Belarus Poland July 2020 God Family From Agreement

Recent Stories

New approved plans to reopen private schools in Ab ..

29 minutes ago

Imtiazâ€™s Mission Re-Invention: All You Need To K ..

53 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Zayed appreciates Ghobaisha Al Ketbi& ..

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Biomedical centre is UAEâ€™s healing to ..

2 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 21.45 million, d ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 16, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.