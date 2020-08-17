UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tsepkalo Has Plans To Discuss Situation In Belarus With US Lawmakers

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 01:20 PM

Tsepkalo Has Plans to Discuss Situation in Belarus With US Lawmakers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Former contender for Belarusian presidency Valery Tsepkalo told Sputnik on Monday that he could initiate hearings in the US Congress on the situation in Belarus, adding he would soon hold online talks with US lawmakers.

"I think the hearings in the US Congress will be held soon," Tsepkalo, who fled the country last month, said.

"The [online] meeting with [US] congressmen and senators, those who take interest in the situation in Belarus, will be held tomorrow. This will be a closed online conference. Around 10 people, both Democrats and Republicans, have already submitted requests," Tsepkalo said, adding he had already discussed the situation with European and Russian lawmakers.

The politician, who used to serve as the Belarusian ambassador to the United States from 1997-2002, noted that most of those who would take part in the online talks were "new people," not those he used to communicate with when working in Washington.

Tsepkalo also said he had no plans to hold talks with the US ambassador in Warsaw, where the politician plans to move from Kiev, in the near future.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Warsaw Kiev Belarus United States Democrats Congress From

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $45.34 a barrel T ..

7 minutes ago

Noshera: Man confesses he raped the girl and then ..

19 minutes ago

ADX lists Exchange-Traded Fund tracking Shariah-co ..

22 minutes ago

Innovation in Construction Industry through PITB E ..

46 minutes ago

PITB E-Khidmat Marakaz making Life Easier

49 minutes ago

"Justice for Nadia Ashraf’ becomes top trend aft ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.