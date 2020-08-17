Tsepkalo Has Plans to Discuss Situation in Belarus With US Lawmakers

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Former contender for Belarusian presidency Valery Tsepkalo told Sputnik on Monday that he could initiate hearings in the US Congress on the situation in Belarus, adding he would soon hold online talks with US lawmakers.

"I think the hearings in the US Congress will be held soon," Tsepkalo, who fled the country last month, said.

"The [online] meeting with [US] congressmen and senators, those who take interest in the situation in Belarus, will be held tomorrow. This will be a closed online conference. Around 10 people, both Democrats and Republicans, have already submitted requests," Tsepkalo said, adding he had already discussed the situation with European and Russian lawmakers.

The politician, who used to serve as the Belarusian ambassador to the United States from 1997-2002, noted that most of those who would take part in the online talks were "new people," not those he used to communicate with when working in Washington.

Tsepkalo also said he had no plans to hold talks with the US ambassador in Warsaw, where the politician plans to move from Kiev, in the near future.