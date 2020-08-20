UrduPoint.com
Tsepkalo, Polish Foreign Minister Discuss Creation Of Polish-US Foundation To Help Belarus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 01:20 PM

Tsepkalo, Polish Foreign Minister Discuss Creation of Polish-US Foundation to Help Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Belarusian opposition politician and ex-contender for presidency Valery Tsepkalo said on Thursday he had discussed with Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz the creation of a Polish-US foundation to support the Belarusian civic society.

"During our meeting [in Warsaw], we also discussed the creation of a Polish-US foundation for financial and legal support for the Belarusian civic society, including those who were injured during protests or those striking at enterprises," Tsepkalo wrote on Twitter.

