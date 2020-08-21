Tsepkalo Rules Out Compromise Between Belarus Opposition, President on Constitution Reform

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Belarus' ex-presidential candidate Valery Tsepkalo ruled out the possibility for the opposition and President Alexander Lukashenko to reach any compromise on the constitutional reform.

"There cannot be any compromise essentially, as Lukashenko has been promising to conduct a constitutional reform for ten years already, and in fact there have not been even any negotiations on the key problems of the reform," Tsepkalo said at a press conference.

First, Lukashenko asks people to submit proposals regarding constitutional amendments, but then does not accept the offers, and follow-up revision starts, which takes several years, the opposition politician recalled.

"We are not aware of the essence of the constitutional proposals and the essence of the constitutional amendments. So, I think it is just another attempt to cause a delay, wait until the society calms down, and then say some proposals have been introduced but he does not agree with that," Tsepkalo said.