Tsepkalo Will Not Quit Race for Belarus Presidency Even If Offered Post of Prime Minister

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Belarusian presidential hopeful Valery Tsepkalo, former ambassador to the United States, told Sputnik in an interview he would not withdraw from the election race even if President Alexander Lukashenko offered him the post of the prime minister.

"I see no sense in premiership, this is not really a post in today's Belarus, with the existing constitution. No, I will not settle for it. For me, it is more comfortable to be an international consultant, as the governments of the countries that I offer consultations to respect my opinion, than a prime minister who actually makes no decisions in Belarus," Tsepkalo said.

The presidential contender expressed the belief that Belarus' political regime should change anyway.

"We should change, it does not matter if it is me or someone else. It will be good for Belarus if the political regime changes. I am sure that whoever comes to power, we will have democracy and market reforms, and we will become a cultured European country," Tsepkalo said.

The politician refuted claims of being a "spoiler" in the election race.

"I have made a decision to start this campaign independently, being guided by my analysis of the situation in Belarus, my experience and my knowledge regarding how we should change our country, which I want to see as a free and rich nation," Tsepkalo said, stressing the need for changes.

Tsepkalo added that his decision to run for presidency was also partially explained by this rejection of the Belarusian government's policy regarding COVID-19 response.

"The country has no economic possibilities to support [the population] amid the pandemic, but people should have at least heard some proper recommendation. But all they hear instead of support is some strange advice ... The government is keeping aloof," Tsepkalo added.

The Belarusian presidential election is scheduled for August 9. Seven people, including Tsepkalo, are continuing the presidential race after passing signatures in their support to electoral authorities.