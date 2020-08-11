UrduPoint.com
Tsepkalo's Wife Urges Int'l Community To Recognize Tikhanovskaya As President Of Belarus

Tsepkalo's Wife Urges Int'l Community to Recognize Tikhanovskaya as President of Belarus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Veronika Tsepkalo, the wife of former Belarusian presidential contender Valery Tsepkalo, published a video message in support of Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, calling on the international community to recognize the opposition candidate as the only legitimately elected president of Belarus.

"I appeal to the entire global community, please help stop the chaos that is happening in Belarus, help stop the bloodshed, recognize Svetlana as the only legally elected president," Tsepkalo said in a video message posted on Youtube.

According to Sputnik's information, Veronika Tsepkalo is now in Russia. Her husband told the agency that they had decided to leave Belarus again for security reasons.

