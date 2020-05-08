Tsirkon Hypersonic Missile to Be Put Into Service in 2020-2021 - Russian Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry is going to put the Tsirkon hypersonic missile into service in 2020-2021, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said.

For the first time, Tsirkon was fired from the Admiral Gorshkov frigate in December, while this year the Defense Ministry also wants to launch it from a submarine.

"The preliminary date of putting the [Tsirkon] system into service is 2020-2021," Krivoruchko told the Natsionalnaya Oborona (National Defense) magazine.