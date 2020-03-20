Tsirkon Missile to Be Test-Fired for 1st Time in 2020 From Adm. Gorshkov Frigate - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The Tsirkon hypersonic missile will be test-fired for the first time this year in spring from the Admiral Gorshkov frigate, a source in the Russian defense industry told Sputnik.

For the first time, Tsirkon was fired also from Admiral Gorshkov in December.

"The second test - but the first one this year - is scheduled for this spring. [The missile] will be test-fired from Admiral Gorshkov [frigate]. The tests are underway," the source said.