UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tsirkon Missile To Be Test-Fired From Submarine For 1st Time In 2020 - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 06:50 AM

Tsirkon Missile to Be Test-Fired From Submarine for 1st Time in 2020 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The Tsirkon hypersonic missile will be test-fired for the first time from a Project 885M submarine this year, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said.

For the first time, Tsirkon was fired from the Admiral Gorshkov frigate in December.

The missile has never been launched from a submarine.

"This year, we plan to test [Tsirkon] from Project 22350 surface ships and multi-purpose Project 885M submarines," Krivoruchko told the Natsionalnaya Oborona (National Defense) magazine.

Related Topics

December From

Recent Stories

UAE hails formation of new Iraqi government

4 hours ago

Ministry of Foreign Affairs supports National Scre ..

5 hours ago

President of Senegal supports call to pray for hum ..

5 hours ago

World Council of Churches supports call to pray fo ..

5 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Foreign Minister of Singapore ..

6 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Iraq on new ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.