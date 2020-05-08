Tsirkon Missile to Be Test-Fired From Submarine for 1st Time in 2020 - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) The Tsirkon hypersonic missile will be test-fired for the first time from a Project 885M submarine this year, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko said.

For the first time, Tsirkon was fired from the Admiral Gorshkov frigate in December.

The missile has never been launched from a submarine.

"This year, we plan to test [Tsirkon] from Project 22350 surface ships and multi-purpose Project 885M submarines," Krivoruchko told the Natsionalnaya Oborona (National Defense) magazine.