Open Menu

Tsitsipas Cruises To Dubai Final To Face 'tired' Auger-Aliassime

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2025 | 12:30 AM

Tsitsipas cruises to Dubai final to face 'tired' Auger-Aliassime

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Greek ace Stefanos Tsitsipas cruised past Tallon Griekspoor at the Dubai championships on Friday to set up a final with in-form Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Tsitsipas took just 1hr 23min to see off his Dutch rival, 6-4, 6-4.

Auger-Aliassime had a more challenging struggle before ousting Frenchman Quentin Halys 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 on what he described as a "tough day".

"I do not know how I pulled it through today," he said. "We were both feeling a bit tired I think."

"My attitude was just to have positive thoughts especially when you are having a tough day like today. I did that well."

The Canadian went a set down after being broken from 40-15 in the 12th game.

"Dealing with tough, hot conditions, you just got to dig deep," he said.

He then broke the Frenchman in fifth game of the second set and levelled that match.

Halys went 3-1 down in the final set and Auger-Aliassime dug in to reach his third final of the season. He won the first two, in Adelaide in January and in Montpellier in February.

Tsitsipas broke Griekspoor to go 5-4 up in the first set and held his serve.

The Dutchman was nursing a painful back in the second set, as Tsitsipas won in straight sets.

Tsitsipas did not face a break point as he went through to his 30th career final.

"I feel extremely happy that I was able to avoid the drama today, and play good tennis from the beginning until the end," said Tsitsipas.

"I felt that my focus levels were at their highest so far, from any match I've played this week."

"Every match has a new teaching, something new to offer me in terms of experience and knowledge, I'm trying to soak it all in and use that wisdom effectively."

Recent Stories

RTA completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansio ..

RTA completes Al Rowaiyah Truck Rest Stop expansion

3 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swis ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Ambassador of Swiss Confederation to UAE

3 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ stra ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed reviews Dubai Customs’ strategic development initiatives

3 hours ago
 BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

4 hours ago
 Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of ..

Four UAE aid planes arrive in Al-Arish as part of Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 ..

4 hours ago
 BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

BREAKING: Saturday first day of Ramadan in UAE

4 hours ago
Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, ..

Digital Dubai organises 'Digitalising Life' event, championing collaboration for ..

4 hours ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi launches 'For Gaza' campaign to provide lifeline for Gaza’s ..

4 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Departmen ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Department of Energy, reviews sector's ..

4 hours ago
 MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Wor ..

MBRSC hosts NASA’s Moon to Mars Architecture Workshop in Dubai

5 hours ago
 Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation ..

Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation channels

5 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Busi ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce launches Indonesian Business Council

5 hours ago

More Stories From World