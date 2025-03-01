Tsitsipas cruises to Dubai final to face 'tired' Auger-Aliassime

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) Greek ace Stefanos Tsitsipas cruised past Tallon Griekspoor at the Dubai championships on Friday to set up a final with in-form Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Tsitsipas took just 1hr 23min to see off his Dutch rival, 6-4, 6-4.

Auger-Aliassime had a more challenging struggle before ousting Frenchman Quentin Halys 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 on what he described as a "tough day".

"I do not know how I pulled it through today," he said. "We were both feeling a bit tired I think."

"My attitude was just to have positive thoughts especially when you are having a tough day like today. I did that well."

The Canadian went a set down after being broken from 40-15 in the 12th game.

"Dealing with tough, hot conditions, you just got to dig deep," he said.

He then broke the Frenchman in fifth game of the second set and levelled that match.

Halys went 3-1 down in the final set and Auger-Aliassime dug in to reach his third final of the season. He won the first two, in Adelaide in January and in Montpellier in February.

Tsitsipas broke Griekspoor to go 5-4 up in the first set and held his serve.

The Dutchman was nursing a painful back in the second set, as Tsitsipas won in straight sets.

Tsitsipas did not face a break point as he went through to his 30th career final.

"I feel extremely happy that I was able to avoid the drama today, and play good tennis from the beginning until the end," said Tsitsipas.

"I felt that my focus levels were at their highest so far, from any match I've played this week."

"Every match has a new teaching, something new to offer me in terms of experience and knowledge, I'm trying to soak it all in and use that wisdom effectively."