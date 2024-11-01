Open Menu

Tsitsipas Like A 'bull' To Keep ATP Finals Hopes Alive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2024 | 01:40 AM

Tsitsipas like a 'bull' to keep ATP Finals hopes alive

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Stefanos Tsitsipas said he felt like a "bull" as he kept alive his hopes of qualifying for the ATP Tour Finals, battling back from a set down to beat Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo 6-7 (1/7), 6-4, 6-2 at the Paris Masters on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Greek, ranked 11th in the world, is in contention for a place in the Turin showpiece, which runs from November 10-17, although there are other better-placed rivals still involved in Paris.

He, Alex de Minaur of Australia and veteran Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov all still aspire to take one of the three places still up for grabs.

Novak Djokovic (6th), Andrey Rublev (7th), Casper Ruud (8th) currently occupy the final three spots but are either not competing in Paris or have already been knocked out.

"Starting the second set, I felt like a bull," said Tsitsipas who likely needs a run to the Paris final to stay in contention for Turin.

"I was ready to fight until my last breath on the court."

For a time it seemed Tsitsipas would also be leaving Paris prematurely as Cerundolo swept through the first set tie-break.

However, Tsitsipas, who beat Cerundolo on their only previous meeting in Basel earlier this month, broke the Argentinian in the third game of the second set.

He held onto the break and levelled the match by taking the set 6-4 on his fourth set point.

Tsitsipas had the upper hand in the decider, easing through from 1-1 and cruised through to win it 6-2.

He will face world number three Alexander Zverev, who defeated France's Arthur Fils 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, for a place in the semi-finals.

Zverev fired 16 aces and saved three break points when serving for the clash at 5-3 in the decider.

The German star will be playing in his 31st Masters quarter-final when he tackles Tsitsipas who has won 10 of the pair's 15 meetings.

Jordan Thompson, the 28th-ranked Australian, made the quarter-finals of a Masters event for the first time by beating Fils's compatriot Adrian Mannarino 7-5, 7-6 (7/5).

Thompson, 30, will next face either Carlos Alcaraz or another Frenchman Ugo Humbert.

Russia's Karen Khachanov, the 2018 champion in Paris, moved past Alexei Popyrin 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 and next faces either Dimitrov or Arthur Rinderknech of France.

Related Topics

World Australia Russia France German Thompson Paris Turin Basel Casper Argentina November 2018 Event All From Court

Recent Stories

Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green ..

Govt taking all possible measures to clean & green environment: Marriyum Aurangz ..

2 hours ago
 Why have Spain floods killed so many?

Why have Spain floods killed so many?

2 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Ba ..

Federal Minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam urges Ganda ..

2 hours ago
 Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosti ..

Amb Farooq commends Saudi media ministry for hosting Pakistan Week at Suwaidi Pa ..

2 hours ago
 PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" ..

PM, Sheikha Al Mayassa jointly inaugurate "MANZAR" exhibition

2 hours ago
 Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of tr ..

Cheema hopeful 8th JMC to unveil new avenues of trade

2 hours ago
Innovation, policy for advancing right to food hig ..

Innovation, policy for advancing right to food highlighted in World Food Day eve ..

2 hours ago
 UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Isr ..

UNICEF warns of ‘deadly’ consequences from Israel’s ban on UNRWA

2 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatre ..

Mohsin Naqvi accords stately welcome to Sikh yatrees at State Guest House

2 hours ago
 Formation of Judicial Commission in next week: Ran ..

Formation of Judicial Commission in next week: Rana Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s solar boom gains momentum amid rising ..

Pakistan’s solar boom gains momentum amid rising electricity costs

3 hours ago
 PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of PBA

PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of PBA

3 hours ago

More Stories From World