MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) New Caledonia lifts tsunami warnings issued earlier after a series of earthquakes that struck off the coast of New Zealand amid mass evacuations, the local authorities reported on Friday.

Three major earthquakes, all above 7.0 magnitude with the strongest one registered at 8.1, struck off New Zealand coastline earlier, triggering a tsunami alert and mass evacuations in New Caledonia.

"Tsunami warning is lifted throughout New Caledonia starting at 12 pm [01 am GMT] today. However, abnormal sea levels are still to be expected in the next few hours. We ask people to exercise caution, especially the coastal areas," the government posted on Facebook.

According to the local media reports, thousands were evacuated from the coastal areas of the North Island before the national tsunami warning was lifted.

Residents have now been allowed to return home but were cautioned to stay off beaches.

"Hope everyone is ok out there," Jacinda Ardern, prime minster of New Zealand, posted on her Instagram in response to the situation.

The National Emergency Management Agency also issued a tsunami warning for New Zealand, but later downgraded it until, finally, canceling the alert. However, the agency continues to warn citizens to beware of flooding and strong currents.

The US Tsunami Warning System based on Hawaii reported observing tsunami waves in the aftermath of the quakes.