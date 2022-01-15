UrduPoint.com

Tsunami Hits Tonga, US West Coast On Alert After Volcano Erupts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2022 | 11:25 PM

Tsunami hits Tonga, US West Coast on alert after volcano erupts

Frightened Tongans fled to higher ground Saturday after a massive volcanic eruption sent tsunami waves crashing onto the South Pacific island and triggered warnings as far as the US West Coast

Nuku'alofa, Tonga, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Frightened Tongans fled to higher ground Saturday after a massive volcanic eruption sent tsunami waves crashing onto the South Pacific island and triggered warnings as far as the US West Coast.

Dramatic images from space showed the moment the latest eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai sent a mushroom of smoke and ash into the air and a shockwave across the surrounding waters.

A tsunami wave measuring 1.2 metres (four feet) was observed in Tonga's capital Nuku'alofa, according to Australia's Bureau of Meteorology.

Local resident Mere Taufa said she was in her house getting ready for dinner when the undersea volcano erupted -- sending water surging into her home.

"It was massive, the ground shook, our house was shaking. It came in waves. My younger brother thought bombs were exploding nearby," Taufa told the Stuff news website.

She said water filled their home minutes later and she saw the wall of a neighbouring house collapse.

"We just knew straight away it was a tsunami. Just water gushing into our home.

"You could just hear screams everywhere, people screaming for safety, for everyone to get to higher ground." Tonga's King Tupou VI was reported to have been evacuated from the Royal Palace in Nuku'alofa and taken by police convoy to a villa well away from the coastline.

The volcano's eruption lasted at least eight minutes and sent plumes of gas, ash and smoke several kilometres into the air.

Residents in coastal areas were urged to head for higher ground following the eruption -- which came just a few hours after a previous tsunami warning was lifted on the island.

- 'Keep away' - The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano sits on an uninhabited island about 65 kilometres north of the Tongan capital Nuku'alofa.

Its latest eruption was so intense it was heard as "loud thunder sounds" in Fiji more than 800 kilometres (500 miles) away, according to officials in Suva City -- where images shared on social media showed large waves hitting the coast.

Tsunami warnings were issued for American Samoa, New Zealand, Fiji, Vanuatu, Chile and Australia -- where authorities said a swathe of coastline, including Sydney, could be hit by tsunami waves.

People in surrounding New South Wales state were "advised to get out of the water and move away from the immediate water's edge".

A tsunami warning was issued for the entire US West Coast -- from the bottom of California to the tip of Alaska's Aleutian islands -- while tsunami waves triggered "minor flooding" in Hawaii according to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

"Move off the beach and out of harbors and marinas in these areas," advised the US National Weather Service, which predicted waves of up to two feet, strong rip currents and coastal flooding.

Fijian officials warned residents to cover water collection tanks in case of acidic rain fall.

Victorina Kioa of the Tonga Public Service Commission said Friday that people should "keep away from areas of warning which are low-lying coastal areas, reefs and beaches".

The head of Tonga Geological Services, Taaniela Kula, urged people to stay indoors, wear a mask if they were outside and cover rainwater reservoirs and rainwater harvesting systems.

Related Topics

Weather Tsunami Police Australia Water Social Media Sydney Suva Wales Tonga Chile Samoa Fiji Vanuatu Gas From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Govt absorbs int'l price hike, increase POL prices ..

Govt absorbs int'l price hike, increase POL prices partially

6 minutes ago
 Robbers loots truck carrying urea bags on Indus hi ..

Robbers loots truck carrying urea bags on Indus highway

6 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review Dubai Expo, GB Investment C ..

Meeting held to review Dubai Expo, GB Investment Conference

11 minutes ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recovered liquor, ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recovered liquor, motorcycle

28 minutes ago
 Man City sink Chelsea to boost title charge

Man City sink Chelsea to boost title charge

28 minutes ago
 Putin eyes construction of Arctic rail link

Putin eyes construction of Arctic rail link

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.