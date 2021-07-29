UrduPoint.com
Tsunami Might Hit Japanese Archipelago After 8.1 Magnitude Alaska Earthquake - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 02:40 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) The Japan Meteorological Agency is studying the possible impact of an earthquake that hit Alaska on Thursday, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The 8.1 magnitude earthquake was recorded at 06:16 GMT, and its epicenter was 91 kilometers (56.

5 miles) away from the town of Perryville, Alaska. The nearest big city, Anchorage, is 789 kilometers away.

Japanese meteorologists are not excluding the possibility of a tsunami near the country's archipelago as a consequence of the earthquake, the Japanese news agency said.

No damage or casualties have been reported so far.

