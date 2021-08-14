UrduPoint.com

Tsunami Threat After Haiti Earthquake Lifted - US Weather Service

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 08:54 PM

Tsunami Threat After Haiti Earthquake Lifted - US Weather Service

The tsunami threat that followed the earthquake in Haiti was removed, the US Tsunami Warning System said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) The tsunami threat that followed the earthquake in Haiti was removed, the US Tsunami Warning System said on Saturday.

"There is no tsunami threat although small sea level changes may occur," the statement said.

Haiti was hit by a major 7.2 magnitude earthquake earlier in the day.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Haiti May

