Tsunami Threat 'largely Passed' After Taiwan Quake
Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2024 | 09:30 AM
Taipei, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said Wednesday that the tsunami threat from a major earthquake in Taiwan "has now passed", with authorities in Taipei saying no injuries or deaths had been reported so far.
The quake hit just before 8:00 am local time (0000 GMT) and had a magnitude of 7.4 according to the US Geological Survey, triggering tsunami warnings in Taiwan, southern Japan and the Philippines.
By 10:03 am Taiwan time, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said "the tsunami threat has now largely passed", but that people near coastal areas should stay alert.
An emergency message sent out by authorities around 10:14 am Taiwan time said "the tsunami triggered by the earthquake has gradually reached the coast of Taiwan".
"People in coastal areas are reminded to be vigilant and take strict precautions and pay attention to the dangers caused by sudden surges in waves."
A fire department official in Hualien county -- near the epicentre of the earthquake -- told AFP that "two buildings had collapsed and some people are believed to be trapped".
He provided no additional information.
In a televised national briefing, Taiwan's National Fire Agency said 26 buildings were reported "to tilt or collapse", though it gave no details on the location of the structures.
It also said no deaths or injuries have been reported so far.
The island of Taiwan is prone to earthquakes, with its residents accustomed to frequent tremors.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2024
UAE is second home to 1.8 mln Pakistanis contributing towards its development: C ..
North Korea fires medium-range ballistic missile
One killed, two injured by 12-year-old Finnish school shooter
Escalating violence engulfs Mexican election race
Tesla reports drop in auto sales, while Toyota sees US surge
Fire tears through Istanbul apartment block, killing 29
All Blacks great Sam Whitelock to retire this year
Man burnt to death by woman
Govt committed to switching all agricultural tube wells in Balochistan on solar ..
PTI attempts to politicize matter of judges' letter: Law Minister
More Stories From World
-
Main airport in Japan's Okinawa suspends flights after tsunami alert19 minutes ago
-
Philippines warns of tsunami, orders evacuations after Taiwan quake19 minutes ago
-
North Korea says it test-fired new solid-fuel hypersonic missile19 minutes ago
-
Major earthquake triggers tsunami warnings in Taiwan, Japan39 minutes ago
-
NKorea says tested medium-to-long-range hypersonic missile49 minutes ago
-
Major Taiwan earthquake triggers tsunami warnings across region49 minutes ago
-
'Outraged' Biden says Israel 'not done enough' to protect aid workers in Gaza49 minutes ago
-
Palestinians relaunch bid to become UN member state49 minutes ago
-
7.5-magnitude earthquake hits near Taiwan: Japan agency59 minutes ago
-
Trump reprises 'bloodbath' claim in immigration speech59 minutes ago
-
Lacazette fires Lyon into French Cup final1 hour ago
-
Kaiserslautern end Saarbruecken run to reach German Cup final1 hour ago