Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :A powerful earthquake struck off the southern coast of Indonesia 's heavily populated Java island Friday, the country's disaster agency said, warning that it could generate a tsunami

The 7.4 magnitude quake struck at a shallow depth of about 10 kilometres (six miles) offshore, some 147 kilometres (90 miles) from Sumur, southwest of the capital Jakarta.