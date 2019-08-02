Tsunami warning as powerful quake hits southwest Indonesia

(@imziishan)

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :A powerful earthquake struck off the southern coast of Indonesia 's heavily populated Java island Friday, with the country's disaster agency warning that it could generate a tsunami of up to three metres (10 feet).

The 6.9 magnitude quake struck offshore at a depth 42 kilometres (26 miles), some 150 kilometres (90 miles) from Labuan, southwest of the capital Jakarta, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS initially put the quake's magnitude at 6.8 before raising its intensity.

Indonesia's disaster agency pegged the quake at magnitude 7.

4 and warned it could spark a tsunami.

"There are some areas at risk of a serious threat of a tsunami that could be as high as three metres," said agency official Rahmat Triyono.

"We're still waiting for reports about damage" from the quake, he added.

Residents in Jakarta fled their homes as buildings in the megacity swayed from the force of the quake, which struck at 7:03 pm (1203 GMT).

"The chandelier in my apartment was shaking and I just ran from the 19th floor," 50-year-old Elisa told AFP.

"Everybody else ran too. It was a really strong jolt and I was very scared."