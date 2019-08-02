UrduPoint.com
Tsunami Warning As Powerful Quake Hits Southwest Indonesia

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 07:24 PM

A powerful earthquake struck off the southern coast of Indonesia's heavily populated Java island Friday, with the country's disaster agency warning that it could generate a tsunami of up to three metres (10 feet)

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :A powerful earthquake struck off the southern coast of Indonesia's heavily populated Java island Friday, with the country's disaster agency warning that it could generate a tsunami of up to three metres (10 feet).

The 6.9 magnitude quake hit at a depth 52.8 kilometres (33 miles), some 150 kilometres (90 miles) from Labuan, southwest of the capital Jakarta, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The USGS initially put the quake's magnitude at 6.8 and a shallower depth before raising its intensity.

Indonesia's disaster agency pegged the quake at magnitude 7.4 and warned it could spark a tsunami.

"There are some areas at risk of a serious threat of a tsunami that could be as high as three metres," said agency official Rahmat Triyono.

"We're still waiting for reports about damage," he added.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

