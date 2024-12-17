Tsunami Warning As USGS Reports Magnitude 7.3 Quake Off Vanuatu
Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 08:30 AM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck Tuesday off the coast of the Pacific island state of Vanuatu, the US Geological Survey said, triggering tsunami waves.
The tremor was registered at a depth of 43 kilometres (27 miles) and located just 30 kilometres west of the Vanuatu capital Port Vila, it said.
"Tsunami waves have been observed," the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin, predicting waves of up to one metre (about three feet) along some parts of Vanuatu's coastline.
Tsunami waves of less than 30 centimetres (one foot) above the tidal level were predicted for Pacific island nations including Fiji, Kiribati, New Caledonia, Solomon Islands and Tuvalu.
Recent Stories
Egypt, Jordan stress importance of establishing independent Palestinian State
International migrants vital force in global labour market: ILO
Arab Parliament values Egypt-UAE cooperation on Arab issues
OPEC Fund approves close to $1 billion in new development financing
Saud bin Saqr attends performance by China National Symphony Orchestra in Ras A ..
19th 'Karachi International Book Fair' concluded
Mirpur-AJK KPC remembers APC Peshawar victims with tribute on their 10th martyrd ..
Israel’s new killing spree pushes official Gaza death toll past 45,000: UN
UAE payments revenue pool projected to reach $27.3 bn by 2028: Report
PPP Chairman condemns attacks on polio workers in KP
DC chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign
Football: South African Premiership result
More Stories From World
-
Tsunami warning as USGS reports magnitude 7.3 quake off Vanuatu2 minutes ago
-
Thunder's Gilgeous-Alexander relishes shot at Bucks in NBA Cup final2 minutes ago
-
US 'preparing' new sanctions on Georgia6 hours ago
-
Army drone attack in Sudan's Omdurman kills 15: lawyers' group7 hours ago
-
Spain handed kind Women's Euro 2025 draw, holders England in tough group7 hours ago
-
Iran extends school closures in Tehran amid fuel shortages8 hours ago
-
Top UN envoy underscores need for credible, inclusive, ‘Syrian owned’ transition8 hours ago
-
Football: South African Premiership table8 hours ago
-
Spain to face Italy, Belgium and Portugal at Women's Euro 20258 hours ago
-
Israel’s new killing spree pushes official Gaza death toll past 45,000: UN9 hours ago
-
Putin says troops have upper hand in Ukraine9 hours ago
-
Scholz says Germany needs 'massive' investment, especially in defence14 hours ago