Tsunami Warning As USGS Reports Magnitude 7.3 Quake Off Vanuatu

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 08:30 AM

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) A magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck Tuesday off the coast of the Pacific island state of Vanuatu, the US Geological Survey said, triggering tsunami waves.

The tremor was registered at a depth of 43 kilometres (27 miles) and located just 30 kilometres west of the Vanuatu capital Port Vila, it said.

"Tsunami waves have been observed," the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin, predicting waves of up to one metre (about three feet) along some parts of Vanuatu's coastline.

Tsunami waves of less than 30 centimetres (one foot) above the tidal level were predicted for Pacific island nations including Fiji, Kiribati, New Caledonia, Solomon Islands and Tuvalu.

