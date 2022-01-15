UrduPoint.com

Tsunami Warning For US West Coast, Flooding In Hawaii After Tonga Eruption

January 15, 2022

Tsunami warning for US West Coast, flooding in Hawaii after Tonga eruption

San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Tsunami warnings were issued Saturday for the entire US West Coast after a massive volcanic eruption across the Pacific Ocean in Tonga, with tsunami waves triggering low-level flooding in Hawaii.

The US National Weather Service issued tsunami advisories from California to Alaska, predicting waves of up to two feet (60 centimetres), strong rip currents and coastal flooding.

"Move off the beach and out of harbors and marinas in these areas," it advised.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said "a tsunami is currently being observed" in Hawaii, but said there was "no reported damage and only minor flooding throughout the islands."

