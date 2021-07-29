Tsunami Warning Issued Following 8.1 Magnitude Earthquake off Alaska Coast- Warning Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) The US National Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami warning on Thursday following a magnitude 8.1 earthquake off Alaska's coast.

"TSUNAMI WARNING: M8.1 [earthquake] SE [to the south-east of] Chignik, Alaska," the center wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the United States Geological Survey reported that the earthquake was recorded at 06:15 GMT, with its epicenter located at a depth of 3.4 kilometers (2.11 miles).