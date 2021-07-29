UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tsunami Warning Issued Following 8.1 Magnitude Earthquake Off Alaska Coast- Warning Center

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 11:40 AM

Tsunami Warning Issued Following 8.1 Magnitude Earthquake off Alaska Coast- Warning Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) The US National Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami warning on Thursday following a magnitude 8.1 earthquake off Alaska's coast.

"TSUNAMI WARNING: M8.1 [earthquake] SE [to the south-east of] Chignik, Alaska," the center wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the United States Geological Survey reported that the earthquake was recorded at 06:15 GMT, with its epicenter located at a depth of 3.4 kilometers (2.11 miles).

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Twitter Chignik United States

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s future economic policies depend on Af ..

4 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 29 July 2021

1 hour ago

Local Press: UAE leads the way forward to help nat ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

HBL launches WhatsApp Banking Services, powered by ..

11 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi provin ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.