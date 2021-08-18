UrduPoint.com

Tsunami Warning Lifted After Quake Off Vanuatu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 05:27 PM

Tsunami warning lifted after quake off Vanuatu

A tsunami alert has been lifted after a 6.8-magnitude quake which struck Wednesday off the coast of the Pacific island nation Vanuatu

Port Vila (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :A tsunami alert has been lifted after a 6.8-magnitude quake which struck Wednesday off the coast of the Pacific island nation Vanuatu.

The earthquake was detected at a depth of 94 kilometres (56 miles) and was about 340 kilometres northwest of Port Vila, according to the US Geological Survey.

The risk of dangerous tsunami waves "has now passed", the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said after revising its initial assessment.

A resident of Vanuatu's largest island of Espiritu Santo, which lies near the epicentre, said he felt a "strong quake".

An AFP correspondent in the capital of Port Vila said people there could not feel any shaking.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Alert Port Vila Vanuatu

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army's soldier martyred, terrorist killed ..

Pakistan Army's soldier martyred, terrorist killed in South Waziristan: ISPR

16 minutes ago
 Tashkent Assisting Evacuation of German Citizens, ..

Tashkent Assisting Evacuation of German Citizens, Afghans Working for German Emb ..

2 minutes ago
 German chemical industry expects 'record' sales th ..

German chemical industry expects 'record' sales this year

2 minutes ago
 Australia Concerned About Legionellosis Outbreak A ..

Australia Concerned About Legionellosis Outbreak Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Report ..

2 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan Evacuates 42 People From Afghanistan, I ..

Kazakhstan Evacuates 42 People From Afghanistan, Including 16 Foreigners -Defens ..

2 minutes ago
 Italian envoy sees huge trade, investment opportun ..

Italian envoy sees huge trade, investment opportunities with Pakistan

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.