Tsunami warning lifted after quake off Vanuatu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A tsunami alert has been lifted after a 6.8-magnitude quake which struck Wednesday off the coast of the Pacific island nation Vanuatu

Port Vila (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :A tsunami alert has been lifted after a 6.8-magnitude quake which struck Wednesday off the coast of the Pacific island nation Vanuatu.

The earthquake was detected at a depth of 94 kilometres (56 miles) and was about 340 kilometres northwest of Port Vila, according to the US Geological Survey.

The risk of dangerous tsunami waves "has now passed", the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said after revising its initial assessment.

A resident of Vanuatu's largest island of Espiritu Santo, which lies near the epicentre, said he felt a "strong quake".

An AFP correspondent in the capital of Port Vila said people there could not feel any shaking.