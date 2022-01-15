UrduPoint.com

Tsunami Waves Crash Ashore In Tonga After Powerful Eruption

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2022 | 12:57 PM

Tsunami waves crash ashore in Tonga after powerful eruption

Large waves crashed ashore in Tonga Saturday after a massive volcanic eruption that was heard in neighbouring countries triggered the area's second tsunami in as many days

Nuku'alofa, Tonga, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Large waves crashed ashore in Tonga Saturday after a massive volcanic eruption that was heard in neighbouring countries triggered the area's second tsunami in as many days.

"A 1.2 metre tsunami wave has been observed at Nukualofa," Australia's Bureau of Meteorology tweeted. The maximum tsunami wave recorded following Friday's explosion was 30 centimetres.

The latest eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano came just a few hours after Friday's tsunami warning was lifted.

It lasted at least eight minutes and sent plumes of gas, ash and smoke several kilometres into the air. Residents in coastal areas were urged to head for higher ground.

The eruption was so intense it was heard as "loud thunder sounds" in Fiji more than 800 kilometres (500 miles) away, officials in Suva said.

Victorina Kioa of the Tonga Public Service Commission said Friday that people should "keep away from areas of warning which are low-lying coastal areas, reefs and beaches." The head of Tonga Geological Services Taaniela Kula urged people to stay indoors, wear a mask if they were outside and cover rainwater reservoirs and rainwater harvesting systems.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued a "tsunami advisory" for American Samoa, saying there was a threat of "sea level fluctuations and strong ocean currents that could be a hazard along beaches."The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano sits on an uninhabited island about 65 kilometres (40 miles) north of the Tongan capital Nuku'alofa.

Related Topics

Tsunami Australia Suva Nukualofa Tonga Samoa Fiji Gas From

Recent Stories

PDMA issues alert on fresh spell of rain, snowfall ..

PDMA issues alert on fresh spell of rain, snowfall in KP

2 minutes ago
 Omicron cases increase to 75 in KP: Health departm ..

Omicron cases increase to 75 in KP: Health department

2 minutes ago
 Indian army world's most brutal force: report

Indian army world's most brutal force: report

7 minutes ago
 Entire Punjab will receive 'Sehat Sahulat Card' ti ..

Entire Punjab will receive 'Sehat Sahulat Card' till end of March: CEO Punjab

7 minutes ago
 Benzema crowns France comeback with player of the ..

Benzema crowns France comeback with player of the year prize

7 minutes ago
 18 gamblers arrested during crackdown

18 gamblers arrested during crackdown

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.