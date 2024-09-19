TTP emerging as umbrella body for other terrorist groups posing worldwide threat: Pakistan

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) A top Pakistani diplomat Wednesday told the U.N. Security Council that the Tehrik-e-Taliban (TTP ), which has Afghan rulers' protection, was emerging as an umbrella organization for other terrorist groups, whose objectives, he said, were the destabilization of Afghanistan's neighbours.

"While some of our friends may believe that they are only threatened by Daesh, they should also be concerned by the threat they could confront from a strengthened TTP in the not too distant future," Ambassador Munir Akram warned the 15-member Council during its debate in the situation in Afghanistan.

Pakistan, he said, will take national action, cooperating with regional and international organizations to eliminate TTP's threat.

"The TTP (which we in Pakistan call Fitna Al Khawarij) is an organization of special concern to Pakistan and should be of concern to the entire region and the world," the Pakistani envoy said, while giving details of its deadly cross-border attacks that resulted in the deaths of hundreds of civilians and soldiers..

Even three years after the Taliban assumed the reins of power in Afghanistan, the situation continues to be dire and deeply concerning, Ambassador Akram said. There will be no normalization “until the fundamental issues that trouble Afghanistan are addressed — terrorism, human rights, political inclusion, illegal Afghan migration and the problem of Afghan refugees.”

"Terrorism within and from Afghanistan poses the single most serious threat to the country, to the region and to the world, he said, highlighting a recent United Nations report describing TTP as “the largest terrorist group” in that country which receives growing support from Taliban rulers to conduct cross-border attacks in Pakistan.

"While the AIG is fighting ISIL-K i.e. (Daesh) – without complete success so far – other terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda, and the TTP and others, are not only present in Afghanistan; they appear to have been provided safe havens and protection by the AIG (Afghan Interim Government)."

At the same time, Ambassador Akram reaffirmed Pakistan’s dedication to supporting a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, echoing the shared aspirations of its neighboring countries and the international community for greater political inclusivity in Afghanistan.

Pakistan, he said, firmly believes that such inclusivity was vital for enhancing the prospects of stability and normalization within that country.

However, the Pakistan UN envoy expressed deep concern about the ongoing violations of human rights by the Afghan Interim Government (AIG), particularly against women and girls.

"The AIG has not only reneged on its commitments regarding women and girls but has exacerbated the situation by issuing new directives aimed at silencing their voices," he stated.

Ambassador Akram said Pakistan strongly condemns these actions. He said that these backward measures violate the true essence of our enlightened religion, which was among the first to uphold equal rights for both men and women.

The Pakistan envoy said that while we remain committed to constructive engagement with the Taliban regime, it is clear that the regime must not be allowed to manipulate regional and international dynamics to avoid its obligations.

He also expressed deep concern over the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, three years after the Taliban assumed power. He said that with 23.7 million Afghans in desperate need of humanitarian assistance, Pakistan urges the international community to provide aid without conditions.

The Afghanistan Humanitarian Needs and Response Plan, which seeks $3.06 billion in assistance, has received less than 25% of the required funds, he stressed.

"Immediate action is needed to fully fund this plan," the ambassador emphasized. "It is essential that all possible sources of funding are mobilized to alleviate the suffering of the Afghan people."

In addition to addressing the humanitarian crisis, Ambassador Akram reiterated Pakistan’s support for Afghanistan’s economic revival, highlighting the urgent need to revive the Afghan banking system, resolve the liquidity crisis, and create the conditions necessary for unfreezing the country's national reserves.

"Pakistan is committed to expanding trade and commercial relations with Afghanistan and remains a key partner in implementing regional infrastructure and connectivity projects that will enhance economic stability and growth in the region," he added.

The Pakistani envoy urged the AIG to comply with its international responsibilities, warning that policies fostering internal, regional, and global instability cannot continue unchecked.