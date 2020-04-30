MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Two Tu-124 anti-submarine jets of Russia's Northern Fleet have carried out training flights over the Sea of Barents, the Norwegian Sea and the North Sea, the fleet's press service said.

"Two crews of long-range Tu-124 anti-submarine jets of the Northern Fleet have carried out a scheduled training flight over the neutral waters of the Sea of Barents, the Norwegian Sea, and the North Sea.

The flights lasted for more than 12 hours," the fleet said in a statement on late Wednesday.

According to the statement, during some stages of the flights, the Russian jets were shadowed by Norway's F-16 and F-35 fighters as well as UK's Typhoon fighter jets.

According to the ministry, the flights were carried out in strict accordance with the international rules and regulations.