UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tu-124 Military Jets Flew Over Barents, Norwegian, North Seas - Russia's Northern Fleet

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 02:30 AM

Tu-124 Military Jets Flew Over Barents, Norwegian, North Seas - Russia's Northern Fleet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Two Tu-124 anti-submarine jets of Russia's Northern Fleet have carried out training flights over the Sea of Barents, the Norwegian Sea and the North Sea, the fleet's press service said.

"Two crews of long-range Tu-124 anti-submarine jets of the Northern Fleet have carried out a scheduled training flight over the neutral waters of the Sea of Barents, the Norwegian Sea, and the North Sea.

The flights lasted for more than 12 hours," the fleet said in a statement on late Wednesday.

According to the statement, during some stages of the flights, the Russian jets were shadowed by Norway's F-16 and F-35 fighters as well as UK's Typhoon fighter jets.

According to the ministry, the flights were carried out in strict accordance with the international rules and regulations.

Related Topics

UK Russia Norway

Recent Stories

Federal Transport Authority calls for compliance w ..

48 minutes ago

UAE bent on bringing significant qualitative impro ..

1 hour ago

Footballers, referees volunteering in SEHA COVID-1 ..

2 hours ago

US Federal Reserve warns virus 'poses considerable ..

58 minutes ago

Recoveries rise to 2,329, 549 people test positive ..

4 hours ago

ADGM announces further incentives to support busin ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.