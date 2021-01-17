UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tu-214ON Planes To Be Used For Reconnaissance After Russia Leaves Open Skies - Sources

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 05:20 AM

Tu-214ON Planes to Be Used For Reconnaissance After Russia Leaves Open Skies - Sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) Two Russian Tu-214ON planes will be converted into reconnaissance aircraft after Russia completely withdraws from the Treaty on Open Skies, two military-diplomatic sources told Sputnik.

On Friday, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the country was beginning procedures to leave the Open Skies Treaty since no progress had been made in removing obstacles that hinder treaty functioning after Washington's pullout.

"After the final termination of Russia's participation in the treaty, both of the Tu-214ON aircraft will be re-qualified for other purposes.

We are talking first of all about reconnaissance functions and the protection of our military sites," one military-diplomatic source told Sputnik.

Another source said that in order to use Tu-214ON planes as reconnaissance aircraft, "the installation of the most modern electronic and radio-technical reconnaissance equipment will be required," and "a preliminary decision has been made in this regard."

The source told Sputnik that a wide modernization capacity was laid forth during the early design stages of the Tu-214ON aircraft.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Progress All From

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Emir of ..

4 hours ago

Expo 2020 Pavilions Premiere to reveal Terra - The ..

6 hours ago

Four killed, two injured in road accident

5 hours ago

US rejects Mexico's claim of fabricated drug evide ..

5 hours ago

Merkel's party picks her ally as next leader

5 hours ago

Police Arrest 9 Protesters in Tbilisi - Interior M ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.