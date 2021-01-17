Tu-214ON Planes to Be Used For Reconnaissance After Russia Leaves Open Skies - Sources

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) Two Russian Tu-214ON planes will be converted into reconnaissance aircraft after Russia completely withdraws from the Treaty on Open Skies, two military-diplomatic sources told Sputnik.

On Friday, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the country was beginning procedures to leave the Open Skies Treaty since no progress had been made in removing obstacles that hinder treaty functioning after Washington's pullout.

"After the final termination of Russia's participation in the treaty, both of the Tu-214ON aircraft will be re-qualified for other purposes.

We are talking first of all about reconnaissance functions and the protection of our military sites," one military-diplomatic source told Sputnik.

Another source said that in order to use Tu-214ON planes as reconnaissance aircraft, "the installation of the most modern electronic and radio-technical reconnaissance equipment will be required," and "a preliminary decision has been made in this regard."

The source told Sputnik that a wide modernization capacity was laid forth during the early design stages of the Tu-214ON aircraft.