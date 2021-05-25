UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tu-22 Bombers Land At Russia's Khmeimim Air Base In Syria For First Time- Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 08:50 AM

Tu-22 Bombers Land at Russia's Khmeimim Air Base in Syria for First Time- Defense Ministry

KHMEIMIM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Tu-22 long-range bombers landed at Russia's Khmeimim air base in Syria for the first time, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Three long-range Tu-22m3 bombers have flown to Russia's Khmeimim air base in the Syrian Arab Republic.

It is the first time that aircraft of this type are stationed at Khmeimim. Crews of long-range bombers will acquire practical skills in training missions in new geographic areas during flights in airspace over the Mediterranean," the ministry said.

It said that after completing training tasks, the long-range bombers will return to their permanent bases in Russia.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Arab

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Book Award honours 2021 winners

9 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi, UNESCO DG open UNESCO’s socio-ar ..

9 hours ago

UAE e-commerce sector emerges as the fastest-growi ..

9 hours ago

Emirates Literature Foundation’s Kateb Maktub to ..

9 hours ago

RAK to receive direct commercial flights from Ukra ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi International Book Fair opens doors to v ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.