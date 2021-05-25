KHMEIMIM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Tu-22 long-range bombers landed at Russia's Khmeimim air base in Syria for the first time, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Three long-range Tu-22m3 bombers have flown to Russia's Khmeimim air base in the Syrian Arab Republic.

It is the first time that aircraft of this type are stationed at Khmeimim. Crews of long-range bombers will acquire practical skills in training missions in new geographic areas during flights in airspace over the Mediterranean," the ministry said.

It said that after completing training tasks, the long-range bombers will return to their permanent bases in Russia.