Russian bombers Tu-22M3 flew over the neutral waters of the Black Sea on Tuesday and at some stages were escorted by fighters of Russia's Southern Military District, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Russian bombers Tu-22M3 flew over the neutral waters of the Black Sea on Tuesday and at some stages were escorted by fighters of Russia's Southern Military District, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

During the flight, which lasted over five hours, the long-range bombers flew about 4,500 kilometers (2,800 miles), it said.

"Two long-range bombers Tu-22M3 of the Aerospace Forces completed a planned flight in airspace over the neutral waters of the Black Sea. At some stages of the route, long-range aircraft were accompanied by fighters of the Southern Military District," the statement says.

Long-range aircraft regularly fly over the neutral waters of the Arctic, North Atlantic, Pacific oceans, as well as over Black and Baltic seas.