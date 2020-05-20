UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tu-22M3 Bombers Make Planned Flight Over Black Sea's Neutral Waters - Russian Military

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 12:56 AM

Tu-22M3 Bombers Make Planned Flight Over Black Sea's Neutral Waters - Russian Military

Russian bombers Tu-22M3 flew over the neutral waters of the Black Sea on Tuesday and at some stages were escorted by fighters of Russia's Southern Military District, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) Russian bombers Tu-22M3 flew over the neutral waters of the Black Sea on Tuesday and at some stages were escorted by fighters of Russia's Southern Military District, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

During the flight, which lasted over five hours, the long-range bombers flew about 4,500 kilometers (2,800 miles), it said.

"Two long-range bombers Tu-22M3 of the Aerospace Forces completed a planned flight in airspace over the neutral waters of the Black Sea. At some stages of the route, long-range aircraft were accompanied by fighters of the Southern Military District," the statement says.

Long-range aircraft regularly fly over the neutral waters of the Arctic, North Atlantic, Pacific oceans, as well as over Black and Baltic seas.

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

ADAFSA continues efforts to develop Emirati bee sp ..

16 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed calls on Dubai media organisati ..

46 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,509 new COVID-19 cases, 9 m ..

46 minutes ago

UN facilitates 14 tonnes of urgent medical supplie ..

3 hours ago

Lahore High Court grants bail to 13 PAT workers i ..

3 minutes ago

ANP's Mian Iftikhar Hussain tested positive for CO ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.