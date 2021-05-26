UrduPoint.com
Tu-23M3 Bombers Performed First Flights From Syria's Hmeimim - Russian Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 07:30 AM

HMEIMIM AIR BASE (Syria) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Tu-23M3 heavy bombers of Russia's long-range aviation performed the first flights from the Hmeimim airfield in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

"The crews of Tu-22M3 long-range bombers, who arrived at Russia's Hmeimim air base in the Syrian Arab Republic the day before, have begun flights in the Mediterranean sea zone," the ministry said.

"Tu-22M3 long-range bombers made training flights over the Mediterranean Sea," it said.

