Tu-95MS Aircraft, Warships Practice Simulated Attack In Pacific - Russian Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 07:40 AM

Tu-95MS Aircraft, Warships Practice Simulated Attack in Pacific - Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2021) Three Tu-95MS strategic bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces and two warships of the Pacific Fleet, during exercises in the central part of the Pacific Ocean, practiced a simulated attack with cruise missiles on enemy targets, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

The drills took place on June 7-24 with participation of over 20 ships and submarines, as well as more than 20 helicopters and aircraft.

"At the final stage of the exercise, the flagship of the Pacific Fleet... - the Varyag missile cruiser - and the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate, together with the aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, practiced a simulated strike on critically important targets of the simulated enemy," the ministry said.

