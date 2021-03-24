UrduPoint.com
Tuberculosis Cases Drop 15-20% In The Americas Due To COVID-19 - PAHO

Tuberculosis Cases Drop 15-20% in the Americas Due to COVID-19 - PAHO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Tuberculosis cases in Latin America and the Caribbean declined by 15-to-20 percent in 2020 compared with the previous year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.

While part of the decline was likely due to the widespread use of face masks and other mitigation measures, the main factor appears to be a failure to diagnose tuberculosis infections by health systems burdened with the pandemic, PAHO said in a press release.

"Preliminary data received by PAHO indicate that cases went undiagnosed by health services last year and that there was continuity in transmission of the infection," the release said.

PAHO added that the reduction in tuberculosis cases jeopardizes progress toward eliminating the disease, which is both preventable and curable.

Preventive respiratory protection measures such as the use of face masks could have contributed to the decline but corroborating data is not yet available, PAHO said.

