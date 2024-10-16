Tuchel 'has to' win World Cup for England, says Shearer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Thomas Tuchel must win the 2026 World Cup to justify his appointment as England's new manager, according to the Three Lions' former captain Alan Shearer.

England have not won a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup, but came close to ending that drought several times under Tuchel's predecessor Gareth Southgate.

Southgate resigned shortly after losing the Euro 2024 final to Spain in July and also led his country to the Euro 2020 final, 2022 World Cup quarter-finals and semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

Tuchel, who was named the third foreign manager of the English men's side on Wednesday, will inherit an abundance of talented players to work with, including Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham.

The German has an impressive track record of winning major trophies from spells at Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich.

Tuchel led Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2021 and won league titles at Bayern and PSG.

"We need a trophy -- it's as simple as that. We need a manager who can deliver that," Shearer told The Rest Is Football podcast.

"There's no doubt (Tuchel) has an incredible CV, but this is going to be a very different test for him. It's a bold move from the FA (Football Association), there's no doubt about it.

"You have to win the tournament, that's what he's been hired for. They (the FA) have seen the bunch of players are the best England have had for a long, long time."

Tuchel's appointment has been met with some criticism over the decision not to hire an English coach.

Lee Carsley stepped up from his role in charge of England's under-21 side to take interim charge for the last four matches.

Tuchel will not begin his contract till January 1, 2025, meaning Carsley is set to lead England once more for Nations League games against Greece and the Republic of Ireland next month.

"Tuchel will have looked at this squad and thought there is so much talent in there, this is an unbelievable opportunity of winning the greatest trophy of all," said former England striker Gary Lineker.

"I would have given the job to Carsley. I have seen enough to suggest the players really trust him, that he's imaginative enough to produce something that is a joy to watch -- entertaining front-footed football."

However, there were a lack of outstanding English candidates for the role.

The last homegrown manager to win the English top-flight division was Howard Wilkinson as Leeds boss in 1992, prior to the formation of the Premier League.

Graham Potter, who has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea in April 2023, and Newcastle's Eddie Howe were linked to the role.

But it was reported earlier this week that the FA had also sounded out Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola about his interest in the position.

"The point is we don't have an English candidate strong enough to take that job," said former England defender Micah Richards.

"I was of the opinion that we don't need an English manager, just go out and get the best person for the job. I think Tuchel is an outstanding manager, a proven winner."

