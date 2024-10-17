Tuchel targets World Cup glory as England manager

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Thomas Tuchel said he must rise to the challenge of ending England's wait for a first major trophy since 1966 as the German was unveiled as the new manager of the Three Lions on Wednesday.

Former Chelsea boss Tuchel will start his new job from January 1, 2025 on an 18-month deal to the conclusion of the 2026 World Cup.

The 51-year-old, who has been out of work since leaving Bayern Munich at the end of last season, succeeds Gareth Southgate as permanent coach and becomes the third foreign England manager after Sven-Goran Eriksson and Fabio Capello.

"I know that there are some trophies missing in the federation and, of course, I want to help to make it happen," he told a press conference at Wembley.

Tuchel, who has also coached Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain, has the trophy-winning pedigree that the FA is seeking to help end a 58-year wait to win a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup on home soil.

The highlight of the German's career to date came during his spell in English football when he won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021.

However, the FA's move has drawn criticism over their unwillingness to trust an Englishman with its top job, overseeing a richly-talented generation of players including Jude Bellingham who will be among the favourites for the 2026 World Cup.

"There are some serious questions for the FA to answer in respect of English coaching," said former Manchester United captain and England defender Gary Neville.

Southgate resigned shortly after losing the Euro 2024 final to Spain in July, following an eight-year reign that made England a force again on the international stage.

"We will build on everything that Gareth and the FA built and hopefully we can add a little bit of extra to get it over the line," added Tuchel.

"We will try to install values and principles and rules as quickly as possible to make the dream come true."

Tuchel will be assisted by English coach Anthony Barry, who worked alongside him at Bayern.