Tucker Carlson Believes Hunter Biden Foreign Agent Selling Access to Joe Biden for Years

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Former Fox news host Tucker Carlson said Tuesday that US President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, was a foreign agent who had been selling access to his father and other American lawmakers for years to China and Ukraine, and the FBI was aware of that fact, but he was never charged and never will be.

"If it was a fair system, Hunter Biden would be first on the list of those next to be charged with FARA (the Foreign Agents Registration Act) violations. In fact, many of them. Hunter Biden was a foreign agent - he never registered as one. But for years, that's exactly what he was - he sold access to his father and other lawmakers to the Chinese and the Ukrainians and the countries throughout the world. There's no debate about that. The FBI has known about it for years. For years, they've had possession of Hunter Biden's laptop. But they didn't charge him for it today. They never will," Carlson said in the fifth episode of his independent Twitter show.

The ex-host recalled that if anyone acting as a foreign agent in Washington, they are required to register with the government, but added that "for decades pretty much nobody in Washington did register under FARA, and precisely no one was ever prosecuted for that.

" However, Carlson said the Department of Justice "began sending people to prison on FARA violations" several years ago.

"The official explanation was we're cracking down on foreign influence in Washington. And, of course, privately, everyone in Washington laughed. They knew it was absurd. If fact, it's the opposite of the truth. Foreign powers have never had more power in Washington. Their agents are everywhere, in every Federal agency and throughout business," Carlson believes.

The former host also believes that "the concerns and the demands, let's say, of the Chinese government, or, in particular, the Ukrainian government are far more important than the needs of the American voters," adding that "the only point of enforcing FARA after decades of ignoring it is to harass and imprison high-profile political opponents."

Earlier on Tuesday, the US Justice Department said its own probe into Hunter Biden continues despite a tentative deal to avoid prison time in exchange for pleading guilty to two misdemeanor tax offenses, as well as entering into a pre-trial diversion agreement on a felony firearm offense.