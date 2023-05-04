Tucker Carlson Mulls Hosting His Own GOP Primary Debate After Leaving Fox News - Reports

Political commentator Tucker Carlson is contemplating assuming a more prominent role in the media after being let go from Fox News and hosting his own Republican candidate debate ahead of the 2024 US presidential elections, the Washington Post reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Political commentator Tucker Carlson is contemplating assuming a more prominent role in the media after being let go from Fox news and hosting his own Republican candidate debate ahead of the 2024 US presidential elections, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

In late April, Fox News and Carlson agreed to part ways despite the fact that he hosted the network's top-rated program. Reports suggest Carlson was let go due to his coverage of controversial topics - ranging from the January 6 events at the US Capitol to the COVID-19 measures to the US support for the war in Ukraine - while others have said Carlson was fired for his criticism of Fox News' senior management.

Should Carlson decide to go with this ambitious option, he would have to say goodbye to millions of Dollars that Fox News owes him under his contract, which is set to expire at the end of 2024, the report said.

Carlson has discussed the idea of moderating the Republican primaries with former US President Donald Trump, who has already threatened not to attend the Fox News-moderated Primary debate and at the same time said he is interested in attending Carlson's event, the report said.

A source close to Carlson said that he is ready to accept less money in order to be able to return to media work before 2024, the report added.

A host of smaller broadcasters, including Trinity Broadcast Network, One America News Network and Newsmax have already approached Carlson, according to the report.