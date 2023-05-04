UrduPoint.com

Tucker Carlson Mulls Hosting His Own GOP Primary Debate After Leaving Fox News - Reports

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2023 | 11:20 PM

Tucker Carlson Mulls Hosting His Own GOP Primary Debate After Leaving Fox News - Reports

Political commentator Tucker Carlson is contemplating assuming a more prominent role in the media after being let go from Fox News and hosting his own Republican candidate debate ahead of the 2024 US presidential elections, the Washington Post reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Political commentator Tucker Carlson is contemplating assuming a more prominent role in the media after being let go from Fox news and hosting his own Republican candidate debate ahead of the 2024 US presidential elections, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.

In late April, Fox News and Carlson agreed to part ways despite the fact that he hosted the network's top-rated program. Reports suggest Carlson was let go due to his coverage of controversial topics - ranging from the January 6 events at the US Capitol to the COVID-19 measures to the US support for the war in Ukraine - while others have said Carlson was fired for his criticism of Fox News' senior management.

Should Carlson decide to go with this ambitious option, he would have to say goodbye to millions of Dollars that Fox News owes him under his contract, which is set to expire at the end of 2024, the report said.

Carlson has discussed the idea of moderating the Republican primaries with former US President Donald Trump, who has already threatened not to attend the Fox News-moderated Primary debate and at the same time said he is interested in attending Carlson's event, the report said.

A source close to Carlson said that he is ready to accept less money in order to be able to return to media work before 2024, the report added.

A host of smaller broadcasters, including Trinity Broadcast Network, One America News Network and Newsmax have already approached Carlson, according to the report.

Related Topics

Ukraine Washington Threatened Trump Same Money January April Post Media Event From Million

Recent Stories

UAEBBY calls on creatives and publishers to partic ..

UAEBBY calls on creatives and publishers to participate in 15th Etisalat Award f ..

8 minutes ago
 Hashim for timely completion of electricity uplift ..

Hashim for timely completion of electricity uplifting projects

9 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervez Ashraf expr ..

National Assembly Speaker, Raja Pervez Ashraf expresses deep sorrow over death o ..

9 minutes ago
 Kirby Says US May Never be Able to Fully Understan ..

Kirby Says US May Never be Able to Fully Understand What Happened With Drone Ove ..

9 minutes ago
 German Chancellor Supports African Union's Bid to ..

German Chancellor Supports African Union's Bid to Join G20

7 minutes ago
 Rana Sanaullah condemns Khuram Agency incident

Rana Sanaullah condemns Khuram Agency incident

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.