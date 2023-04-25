Tucker Carlson Pushed Out of Fox News By Rupert Murdoch- Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The decision for Fox news to part ways with prime-time tv host Tucker Carlson came from Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch, the LA Times reported citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to the report, Murdoch, with the input from board members and other Fox Corp. executives, was behind the network parting ways with Carlson.

The sources also noted that Carlson's departure was related to the discrimination lawsuit filed by, a former producer Abby Grossberg, who alleged that she was bullied and subjected to antisemitic comments when she was on Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Earlier, Fox News Media released a press release stating that the network and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways.

"FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," the statement said. "Mr. Carlson's last program was Friday April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named."

Tucker Carlson had hosted his talk show Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News since 2016.