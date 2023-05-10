UrduPoint.com

Tucker Carlson Says He's Launching Show On Twitter

Published May 10, 2023

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Famous US journalist Tucker Carlson, who recently left his job at Fox News, revealed his plans on Tuesday to launch a new show on Twitter.

"Starting soon, we will be bringing a new version of the show we have been doing for last 6.5 years to Twitter. We will bring some other things, too, which we will tell you about," Carlson said in a video message published on Twitter.

The journalist warned that mainstream media are manipulating audiences by providing people with information from specific angles. He also noted that they have limits that every employee should follow.

"You know if you will bump up against those limits often enough, you will be fired for it. That is not a guess, it is a guarantee.

Every person who works in English language media understands that," he said.

Carlson also warned that "the news is full of lies" at the most basic level. He also pointed out that freedom of speech is the most important right the people have.

"Without it you have no others. See you soon," he said, inviting people to follow his show.

Fox News said the media giant and Carlson agreed to part ways, a move that came despite the fact that he hosted the network's top-rated program. Conflicting reports suggested Carlson was let go due to his controversial coverage of topics - ranging from the January 6 riots to US support for the war in Ukraine - while others said he was fired for sharp criticism of senior management. 

