Tucker Carlson To Leave Fox News - Press Release

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Tucker Carlson to Leave Fox News - Press Release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) Fox news Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways, the media network said in a press release on Monday.

"FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," the statement said. "Mr. Carlson's last program was Friday April 21st.

Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named."

Last week, Fox Corp. reached a $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over defamation charges in response to accusations made by the network that the company had rigged its voting machines against then-President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Tucker Carlson had hosted his talk show "Tonight with Tucker Carlson" on Fox News since 2016.

