Tudor's Juve Beat Genoa To Relaunch Champions League Bid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2025 | 12:50 AM

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Juventus returned to winning ways under new coach Igor Tudor with Saturday's 1-0 win over Genoa which kept them a point away from Serie A's Champions League positions.

Kenan Yildiz made sure fifth-placed Juve would stay on Bologna's heels in the race for a spot in Europe's top club competition with a fine individual strike in the 25th minute in Turin.

Turkey attacker Yildiz lifted home his seventh goal of the season in all competitions for Juve after skipping into the box and around Genoa defender Koni De Winter.

Tudor's reign began with a limp display similar to those which cost his predecessor Thiago Motta his job, with Yildiz's strike one of the few moments of quality in a largely lacklustre match.

Former Croatia international Tudor was hired until the end of the season to get Juve, with whom he spent the bulk of his playing career, into the Champions League after Motta flopped.

And the result on Saturday was at least the right one after Juve conceded seven goals without reply in Motta's final two matches in charge against Atalanta and Fiorentina.

Genoa are 12th and 12 points above Empoli who sit just inside the relegation zone after drawing 1-1 at ambitious Como.

Juve stayed outside the top four due to Bologna winning 1-0 at struggling Venezia earlier in the day, Riccardo Orsolini's stunning volley securing a hard-fought win on the Venetian Lagoon.

Italy international Orsolini guided home a superb finish from Nicolo Cambiaghi's cross three minutes after half-time to ensure Bologna of a fifth straight win and fourth place for at least another week.

Venezia have failed to win in 13 league matches and are second from bottom, five points behind Parma who are just outside of the relegation zone and face Verona on Monday.

Lecce, in 16th, are level on 25 points with Parma and host in-form Roma in Saturday's late match.

