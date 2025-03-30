Tudor's Juve Beat Genoa To Relaunch Champions League Bid
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2025 | 01:30 AM
Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Juventus returned to winning ways under new coach Igor Tudor with Saturday's 1-0 win over Genoa which kept them a point away from Serie A's Champions League positions.
Kenan Yildiz made sure fifth-placed Juve would stay on Bologna's heels in the race for a spot in Europe's top club competition with a fine individual strike in the 25th minute in Turin.
Turkey attacker Yildiz lifted home his seventh goal of the season in all competitions for Juve after skipping into the box and around Genoa defender Koni De Winter.
Tudor's reign began with a limp display similar to those which cost his predecessor Thiago Motta his job, with Yildiz's strike one of the few moments of quality in a largely lacklustre match.
"I'm very satisfied because Genoa are a good team who are playing well and we came into this game in a tricky period," said Tudor to DAZN.
"You can only get through those periods with hard work. I'm pleased because the boys gave everything, we did things more or less as well as we would have liked in certain parts of the match but we completely deserved to win."
Former Croatia international Tudor was hired until the end of the season to get Juve, with whom he spent the bulk of his playing career, into the Champions League after Motta flopped.
And the result on Saturday was at least the right one after Juve conceded seven goals without reply in Motta's final two matches in charge against Atalanta and Fiorentina.
Patrick Vieira's Genoa are 12th and 12 points above Empoli who sit just inside the relegation zone after drawing 1-1 at ambitious Como.
"I'm very pleased with the quality we showed today, we played with personality and were very organised... we are disappointed because we deserved to come away from here with a point," said Vieira.
Juve stayed outside the top four due to Bologna winning 1-0 at struggling Venezia earlier in the day, Riccardo Orsolini's stunning volley securing a hard-fought win on the Venetian Lagoon.
Italy international Orsolini guided home a superb finish from Nicolo Cambiaghi's cross three minutes after half-time to ensure Bologna of a fifth straight win and fourth place for at least another week.
Venezia have failed to win in 13 league matches and are second from bottom, five points behind Parma who are just outside of the relegation zone and face Verona on Monday.
Lecce, in 16th, are level on 25 points with Parma and host in-form Roma in Saturday's late match.
Recent Stories
UAE President continues exchanging Eid Al-Fitr greetings with leaders of brother ..
RAK Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Khuzam's Eid Grand Musalla
UAQ Ruler to perform Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Montenegro
Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr
Rulers of Emirates, Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers congratulate UAE President, VPs ..
Hazza bin Zayed to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque
Hazza bin Zayed congratulates President, VPs, Rulers on Eid Al-Fitr
Sheikha Fatima sends Eid greetings to wives of Arab, Islamic leaders
UAE President, VPs congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic states on Eid Al-Fitr
Fujairah Ruler to offer Eid Al-Fitr prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujai ..
Over 4.1 million gather at Grand Mosque on 29th night of Ramadan
More Stories From World
-
Tudor's Juve beat Genoa to relaunch Champions League bid6 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: English Premiership table6 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: English Premiership results26 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results26 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update26 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table26 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results - collated36 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table36 minutes ago
-
Global aid effort begins for Myanmar quake relief46 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update46 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table46 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: Women's Six Nations results and standings46 minutes ago