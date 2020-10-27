UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tuesday UN Meetings Switched To Virtual Format As Five COVID19 Cases Emerge - Source

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 10:00 AM

Tuesday UN Meetings Switched to Virtual Format as Five COVID19 Cases Emerge - Source

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The Tuesday UN Security Council (UNSC) session will be held in online format amid reports of several coronavirus cases at the United Nations, a UNSC source told Sputnik.

"The session tomorrow will be held in virtual format," the source said on Monday.

Volkan Bozkir, president of the UN General Assembly's 75th session, said earlier on Monday that after information was received about several COVID-19 cases at the permanent mission of a member state, medical experts advised to cancel in person meetings at the UN headquarters on Tuesday.

"Following information from the Secretariat regarding five COVID infections at a Mission of a Member State, the advice of the Medical Unit is to cancel in-person meetings at UNHQ tomorrow, Tuesday 27 October, pending contact tracing.

Accordingly, after consulting the Main Committee Chairs, and in light of the need to safeguard public health, all in-person meetings of the Main Committees of the General Assembly tomorrow are cancelled," Bozkir said.

First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said in a statement that five people who contracted the coronavirus turned out to be employees of the permanent mission of a member of the UN Security Council.

According to Polyanskiy, all UNSC members had close interactions, although social distancing guidelines and other coronavirus precautionary measures had been observed.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Russia October All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

37 minutes ago

SDPW completes 4 markets in the Central Region at ..

8 hours ago

AED17.5 bn in credit facilities to non-residents i ..

9 hours ago

US reports 63,195 new cases of coronavirus, 380 de ..

9 hours ago

FAB reports AE7.3 bn in net profit for first nine ..

10 hours ago

DFM Company posts net profit of AED120.1 million i ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.