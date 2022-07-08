UrduPoint.com

Tugendhat Says Will Run For Leadership Of UK Conservative Party, Prime Minister Post

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 08, 2022 | 07:40 AM

Tugendhat Says Will Run for Leadership of UK Conservative Party, Prime Minister Post

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Tom Tugendhat, the chairman of the UK Foreign Affairs Select Committee of the House of Commons, on Friday announced his plans to run for the positions of the leader of the UK Conservative Party and the prime minister.

On Thursday, incumbent UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that he will step down as prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party but will remain in his post until a new prime minister is appointed.

"I have served before - in the military, and now in Parliament. Now I hope to answer the call once again as prime minister. It's time for a clean start.

It's time for renewal," Tugendhat told The Telegraph.

Tugendhat became the first representative of the Conservative Party to declare his intention to run for the positions.

Johnson has been grappling with calls to resign after a series of revelations showed that several social gatherings were held at his offices throughout 2020 and 2021 in violation of COVID-19 distancing rules. The situation was aggravated by the reports that two more parties were held on April 16 last year, right before Prince Philip's funeral, when the United Kingdom still maintained the COVID-19 restrictions and was in national mourning.

