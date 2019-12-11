UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TUI Warns Grounded Boeing 737 MAX To Sap 2020 Profits

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 05:35 PM

TUI warns grounded Boeing 737 MAX to sap 2020 profits

European tour operator TUI warned Wednesday that its 2019-20 business year will be burdened by continuing massive costs from its fleet of grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :European tour operator TUI warned Wednesday that its 2019-20 business year will be burdened by continuing massive costs from its fleet of grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

In a forecast, TUI said costs from the flight ban for the 15 planes would sap adjusted operating profit (EBIT) by 130 million Euros ($144 million) if they can return to the air by the end of April.

But if the 737 MAX remains grounded until the end of its financial year in September, further costs of between 220 and 270 million euros would result, the company added.

Neither figure includes possible compensation payments from Boeing.

The MAX has been grounded worldwide since March following a pair of deadly crashes that killed 346 people.

Last month, Boeing unveiled a new version of the aircraft including an updated flight handling system that has been singled out as a key factor in both disasters.

The mechanism, the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS), has been tweaked to give the pilot more control. But regulators, including the US Federal Aviation Administration, have yet to sign off on the changes.

Boeing said in November that it hopes to get the green light from regulators before the end of the year, but delayed its estimate for the resumption of commercial flights until January to allow for pilot training.

For 2018-19, TUI reported net profit attributable to shareholders of 416 million euros, down 42.8 percent on 2017-18.

On revenues of 18.9 billion euros, up 2.5 percent year-on-year, the group booked adjusted operating profits (EBITA) of 893 million euros, down 25.6 percent.

"Counting out the impact from the 737 MAX grounding, adjusted EBITA of 1.186 billion euros was stable at last year's level," the company said.

Related Topics

Business Company January March April September November From Billion Million

Recent Stories

 Lawyers’ protest intensifies in Lahore

8 minutes ago

Polls tighten on eve of Britain's Brexit election

1 minute ago

Directives issued to probe matter of clash between ..

1 minute ago

Germany to Provide Financial Support to Citizens A ..

1 minute ago

Lawyers Assault Hospital in Pakistan's Lahore, Att ..

1 minute ago

Turkey Not Fulfilling Obligations on Stabilization ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.